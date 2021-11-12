Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.58) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.50). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

