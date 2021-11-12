BMO Capital Markets Raises Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to C$20.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCN. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.75 price objective for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of TCN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,130. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0568 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

