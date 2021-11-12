BMO Capital Markets Raises Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$25.50

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $18.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

