BMO Capital Markets Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$54.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.25.
IGM stock opened at C$51.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The firm has a market cap of C$12.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$51.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.21.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
