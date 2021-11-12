BMO Capital Markets Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $625.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.25.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $555.40 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $368.28 and a 1-year high of $563.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

