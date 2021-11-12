Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.89). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.46) to ($6.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.86) to ($5.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.16 EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $114.59. 1,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,920 shares of company stock worth $6,174,196 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $8,624,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 28.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

