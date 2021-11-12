Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo Purchases 3,573 Shares

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BVH opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

