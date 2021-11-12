bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $789.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

