bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

bluebird bio stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,889. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

