blooom inc. Invests $954,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 250.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 52.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,300,000 after acquiring an additional 587,968 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 25,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12,738.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,565,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $271.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.