blooom inc. Buys Shares of 2,745 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

blooom inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. United Parcel Service comprises 0.4% of blooom inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $21,208,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

UPS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,911. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $186.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

