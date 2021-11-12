Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,449 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.61 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

