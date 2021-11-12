Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

BLNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 428,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,136. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 46.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 348.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1,527.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 72,368 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

