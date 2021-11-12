Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $12.96

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $13.35. Blend Labs shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 1,076 shares traded.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $3,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $4,257,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

