Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blend Labs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

