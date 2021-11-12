BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Stake Boosted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 603,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter.

BLW stock remained flat at $$17.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,022. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

