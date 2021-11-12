BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

BKCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $321.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

