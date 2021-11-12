BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot Sells 236 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $14,657.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Poulliot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38.

On Monday, October 25th, Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00.

BJ opened at $61.19 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

