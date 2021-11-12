Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $65.85 or 0.00102613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $36.64 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.98 or 0.00311652 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00156236 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005220 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 393.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

