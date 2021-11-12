Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Increased to C$14.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

