Bionic Reaches Market Capitalization of $82,354.16 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Bionic has a total market cap of $82,354.16 and approximately $396.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bionic has traded 75% higher against the dollar. One Bionic coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00418743 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001212 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.17 or 0.01045173 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bionic (BNC) is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

