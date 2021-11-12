BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 6,816.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

NASDAQ BCDA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,864. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.70. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.