Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $35,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,680,902,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after buying an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,041,000 after buying an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,512,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total transaction of $773,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock worth $16,263,508 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

TECH stock opened at $506.63 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $294.81 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 117.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

