BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $590,000.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Ostryniec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $599,900.00.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.13.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.