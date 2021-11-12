Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $78.41 and last traded at $79.07, with a volume of 328757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

