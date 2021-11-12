Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.20.

BYND stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.58. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

