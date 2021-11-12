Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Beyond Meat updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BYND traded down $12.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.93. 20,654,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beyond Meat stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Beyond Meat worth $67,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

