Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.07

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.07 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 109.18 ($1.43). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 62,309 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.27.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

