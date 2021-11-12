Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BGRY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.32. 924,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,947. Berkshire Grey has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $13.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGRY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berkshire Grey stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Berkshire Grey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

