Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Up 7.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.34. 15,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,338,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Specifically, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,881 shares in the company, valued at $983,736.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $10,381,885. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

