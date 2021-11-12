Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €317.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €277.83 ($326.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

