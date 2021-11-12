Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €67.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LXS. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.43 ($84.03).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €54.74 ($64.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 25.27. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

