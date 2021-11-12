Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €55.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DUE. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.90 ($51.65).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €39.26 ($46.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €26.56 ($31.25) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($51.86).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.