Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $364.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 173.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

