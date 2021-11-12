Benchmark Lowers Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $35.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,785,000 after buying an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,370,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,418,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,140,000 after purchasing an additional 213,050 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 217,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

