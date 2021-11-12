BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BGNE. CLSA raised BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $351.89.

BGNE stock opened at $368.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.75. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.54.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,359,195 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,215 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 156,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,964,000 after acquiring an additional 91,527 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

