Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Up 7.8%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 70,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,716,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
