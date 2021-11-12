Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Up 7.8%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 70,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,716,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). Research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.