Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($5.87) Per Share

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.87) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.25). William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS.

BEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $93.38 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.14 and a one year high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.25% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

