Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 39.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.14.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $641.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $635.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $669.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

