Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,524 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,524 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $76.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

