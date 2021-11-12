Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 5,954 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $74.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

