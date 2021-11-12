Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,322 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 62.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $58.82 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

