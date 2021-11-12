Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,942 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 305,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 106,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

NYSE:APD opened at $310.52 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.94 and a 200-day moving average of $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

