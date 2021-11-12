BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 94.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $589,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $482.60 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

