BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $257.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.18 and a 200-day moving average of $240.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

