BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 27.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Citigroup stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.