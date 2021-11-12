BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.40 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

