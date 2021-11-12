BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at CIBC

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 161.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BBTV to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get BBTV alerts:

Shares of BBTV stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,814. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.01. BBTV has a 1-year low of C$4.92 and a 1-year high of C$15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The company has a market cap of C$141.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.