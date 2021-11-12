BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Trading Up 1.8%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)’s share price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 33,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 165,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.92.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services, and administration, promotion, and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan, and health insurance.

