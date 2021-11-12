Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of BTEGF stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

